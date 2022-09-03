COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man who is under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, per police.

CPD state that officers went to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable condition at around 6:00 a.m. Per police, the men got in an argument outside with the 22-year-old pulling out a handgun and shooting the 36-year-old eight times before running away.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect is Marquel Hutcherson, who is under house arrest while awaiting trial for charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery from 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-6818 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.