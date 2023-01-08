COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning.

According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.

The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked men entered the home, demanded valuables, then shot the victim in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2971.