COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m.

At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Graham Street when a fight broke out.

Police said that during the altercation, someone fired a gun, hitting the victim in the leg and hand. The victim took himself to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.