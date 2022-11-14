COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had been shot in the arm.

Police said the victim and two others were walking near Cleveland Avenue and East 22nd Avenue when a man approached the group and demanded their property. As the victims tried to walk away, the suspect began shooting, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.