Man shot during argument in Short North

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Short North.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 2:41 a.m., Friday, officers were called to the area of N. High Street and Poplar Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left knee.  

The victim told police he was in an argument with several people when someone shot him.  

He was taken to an area hospital, and police say he is expected to survive his injury.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

