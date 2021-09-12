Man shot dead after confrontation; suspect identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for 23-year old Brian K. Smith so they can issue a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Stornoway Dr. S. on a shooting around 7:31 p.m. Saturday. They say they found 46-year old Rodney Brown lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. Brown had been shot, detectives said, and was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the two men had a fight before Brown was shot.

CPD says this is the 145th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Smith is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).