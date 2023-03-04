COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is critically injured after Columbus police officers shot him after the man fired shots at police in northeast Columbus overnight Saturday.

According to CPD, officers went to the 4000 block of East Dublin Granville Road just after 12:30 a.m. on reports that a man was firing gunshots into a building. When police arrived, they saw the man outside of a business with a gun.

The man began to fire shots at the responding officers which initiated an exchange of gunfire, per police. Multiple officers fired their weapon at the man and he was shot. He was given medical aid by police before medics arrived.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation begins its investigation.