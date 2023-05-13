COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Family and friends of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis honored his life and put out another call for justice, gathering outside the Columbus Division of Police headquarters Saturday, the day before what would have been Lewis’ 21st birthday.

Lewis was shot and killed in August 2022 by Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson while being served a late-night arrest warrant.

Lewis’ loved ones want to know why no action has been taken against the people responsible for his death.

Lewis’ mother Rebecca Duran said these last seven months have been the hardest of her life, saying on his birthday, which also coincides with Mother’s Day this year, they are missing an important piece in their life.

Many took turns on the microphone during Saturday’s vigil, sharing memories of Lewis and pledging never to stop fighting.

Duran and Lewis’ two-month-old son, who he never got to meet, were at Saturday’s vigil.

“To not be able to welcome in his 21st year with him, to celebrate my first Mother’s Day without my complete family, is heartbreaking for me,” Duran said. “I’m fortunate that I’m still here and because I’m still here, I’m going to keep on speaking up.”

“There is no universe in which this family will stop in seeking justice for Donovan,” said Ben Cooper, the attorney representing Lewis’ family. “And while it is frustrating, it is annoying, it is unjust how long this family has to wait, their resolve is strong.”

Back in January, Lewis’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple Columbus police officers, including Anderson. The family is still calling on city leaders to step up and take action in the case and in preventing future cases like Lewis’.

The family, along with other families involved in similar situations, are planning a march at the Ohio Statehouse next Saturday.