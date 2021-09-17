Man shot behind Columbus tire shop fourth dead in one violent night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a series of shootings across the city that left four people dead in less than nine hours.

Late Thursday night, police were called to an area near S. Nelson and E. Main streets, where they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears the victim was shot behind a tire shop in the area before stumbling into the street and collapsing. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

That shooting happened less than an hour after a fatal shooting on Gilbert Street, near Newton Street. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The late night shootings came after more violence earlier in the day.

Around 6 p.m., Thursday, a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle along Floral Circle on the west side. He also died from his injuries.

Before that, at 3 p.m., a shooting in the University District, near N. 4th Street and 19th Avenue left 24-year-old Quinten Fuller dead. Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Kaliaf D. Ivory, 26, in connection to the shooting.

To date, there have been 153 homicides in Columbus this year. According to police, 80 of those cases have been cleared while 73 remain open.

Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts said personnel are working around the clock, with many working 16-hour shifts, to solve these homicides and other crimes. “My officers are tired,” she said. “The chief is tired. My team is tired and we’re angry and so we want that anger to turn into solutions. We’re asking and we’re begging, if you know something, say something.

Police urged anyone with a tip on a homicide to call them at (614) 645-4730. Tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling (614) 461-8477.