COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot at Independence Park in Reynoldsburg on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Dewbourne Drive at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. After arriving, officers found that the park was empty, but did discover multiple shell casings at the entrance.

At about 3:38 p.m., officers were notified that the 20-year-old victim transported himself to a local emergency room with two gunshot wounds to his upper left shoulder. He was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4740.