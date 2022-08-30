COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after he was shot and killed overnight Tuesday by a Columbus police officer who was serving an arrest warrant in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to police.

CPD said that officers were serving an arrest warrant to someone on the second floor of an apartment building at the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

One officer fired their weapon and shot a man, who went to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. CPD Sergeant Joe Albert confirmed to NBC4 that the man was pronounced dead.

Currently, it is unclear why the officer fired their weapon. Sullivant Ave. is closed between Sylvan Avenue and Southampton Avenue for the investigation.

