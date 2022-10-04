COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was interviewed by police.

According to police, the victim said he got into an argument with another driver and that when he got out of his car to confront the other driver, that driver drew a handgun and fired three shots, hitting the man.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.