COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering after Columbus police said he was shot during an argument Tuesday evening.

Columbus police officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

At the station, officers found the man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

During their investigation, police discovered the man was involved in a fight with two other men at Rhodes Park when someone pulled a gun and fired, hitting the victim. After being shot, the victim tried to drive himself to the hospital, but ended up stopping at the fire station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).