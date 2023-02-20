COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been hospitalized and another has been arrested after a shooting overnight Monday in the Short North Arts District just north of downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest twice at a parking lot across from Skully’s Music Diner on North High Street at around 2:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

In a 7 a.m. update, police said the man was shot by 22-year-old Jealon Brown who was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police added that Brown and the victim had a disagreement before the shooting took place.

North High Street between West 4th Avenue and West 5th Avenue reopened at around 6 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will update this story with additional details.