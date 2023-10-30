COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is required to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years as the result of a plea in an August 2022 case.

Steven Hidy, 62, entered an Alford plea Monday to one count of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony. In addition to his reporting requirement, Hidy will spend approximately the next seven months in prison

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt by a defendant; however, it is an admission that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction.

As a result of the plea, charges of trafficking in persons and promoting prostitution were dropped.

According to court records, on Aug. 14, 2022, Hidy attempted to hire a 17-year-old boy to perform a sex act for $500. Hidy also allegedly told the minor that “he (Hidy) would be his manager.” The teen managed to escape and returned with a shotgun, court records state.

According to the plea agreement, Hidy was also sentenced to two years in prison; however, he has 412 days of jail credit, which is being applied to the sentence.

When he is released from prison, Hidy will be on post-release control for five years. He will be required to register as a sex offender with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in person every 180 days.