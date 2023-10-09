Watch a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to probation for his role in a shooting outside a bar that left one man dead in October 2022.

Dominic M. Elmore, 34, was sentenced last week to four years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Elmore was arrested in connection with the Oct. 22, 2022 shooting of Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road.

Elmore, Chandler, and two other men — Charles B. Williams, 36, and Lee Gill, 49 — were involved in an argument outside of the bar when Elmore, Williams, and Gill allegedly started shooting at the car Chandler was sitting in, according to police, with Williams grabbing a rifle from a nearby car.

Surveillance video showed Chandler climbing from the passenger seat to the driver seat of the car and then falling out of the vehicle. The men then allegedly continued shooting at Chandler as he tried to run from the scene. An autopsy report said Chandler died from being hit with a rifle round in the back.

Terms of Elmore’s release include finding and holding a job, not having weapons or illegal drugs, and attending a treatment program, according to online court records. Should Elmore not comply with the terms of his probation, he can be sentenced to between eight and ten years in prison.

Williams and Gill, both of whom face murder and related weapons and assault charges, are both scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 26.