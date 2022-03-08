COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting another man to death during a road rage incident in downtown Columbus in 2018 was sentenced to prison Monday.

Mark A. Thomas Jr., 31, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification — 11 years for involuntary manslaughter and three consecutive years for the firearm specification.

In addition, Thomas will be under post-release control for between two and five years upon his release.

On Oct. 15, 2018, two cars were driving on I-70 near SR-315 when the drivers began to argue. Both vehicles exited at the Miller-Kelton exit and drove south on Miller Avenue when Thomas is accused of shooting into the other car.

Taquan Sprinkle, 24, the driver of the other vehicle, was hit by the gunfire and later died.

The SUV Thomas was driving then fled down Columbus Street, hitting a parked car and a utility pole before Thomas and a second suspect ran from the scene.

According to court documents, Thomas has three years, 151 days in jail time credit which will be put toward completing his prison sentence.