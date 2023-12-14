COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl will serve a dozen years in prison.

Tejuan Stanley, 20, was sentenced to a total of 12 years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, which caused the death of Elisha Judd. Stanley, who was originally charged with reckless homicide, receiving stolen property, and having weapons under disability, was arrested the day Judd was killed in May.

The manslaughter charge for which Stanley pleaded guilty came with a nine-year sentence with an additional three years for having a weapon while he was out on bond for a separate charge. That case, in which he was found guilty of robbery from an incident in February, also resulted in a three-year sentence, which is to run concurrently with the manslaughter charge.

Tejuan Stanley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. (NBC4)

These charges for which he was sentenced Thursday stem from a shooting that occurred on May 9 in the 700 block of West Rich Street in Franklinton. There, officers were sent to an apartment at approximately 12:47 p.m. and found Judd suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:58 p.m.

During an interview with police, Stanley admitted to pulling the trigger of the gun while it was pointed at the girl, claiming he accidentally loaded the bullet in the chamber after taking the gun apart and then putting it back together. Stanley told police he did not know the gun was loaded, court documents state.

After pleading not guilty later that month, Stanley changed his plea on Nov. 8 to one charge, instead of four. Involuntary manslaughter comes with a mandatory sentence of two to five years and up to a $20,000 fine.