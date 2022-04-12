COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a Columbus-to-West Virginia methamphetamine ring broken up in 2019.

Marvin C. Bozeman II, 32, was the group’s methamphetamine supplier, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, Columbus police were notified by West Virginia law enforcement in the spring of 2019 that large amounts of the drug were being transported from Columbus to West Virginia.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were being kept in and distributed from various central Ohio residences, including homes on Rumsey Road, Lock Avenue, and Esther Drive, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The attorney’s office said Bozeman admitted to supplying packages containing pounds of methamphetamine to another defendant in the case, Joseph Brian Howard. The drugs were then redistributed to the other defendants in the case.

Bozeman also admitted to using the United States Postal Service to send nine to 10-pound packages of methamphetamines in the mail, the attorney’s office said. Bozeman was paid approximately $1,000 a pound by local dealers.

Bozeman is the last of six defendants in the case to be sentenced. In addition to Bozeman and Howard, the others defendants in the case are Timothy D. Copley, Samantha Howard, Darin T. Copeland, and Charlee Ann Blankenship.