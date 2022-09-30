COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020.

Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records. Netter and another man, Lonnie Ray Davis, were suspected of fatally shooting a Columbus City employee, Tearicka Cradle, in July 2021.

When Netter was arrested as a suspect for Cradle’s murder in August 2021, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office connected his DNA to the rape of a woman at gunpoint in 2020.

Netter was sentenced in connection to both incidents on Thursday to a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 30 and a half years. In addition, Netter is required to register as a tier three sex offender.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Cradle, 45, worked for several city departments over the span of nearly nine years, according to a Columbus city spokesperson.