COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man might spend the next 22 years in prison for his role in a drug deal gone bad that turned fatal in July of last year.

Andrew C. Jamar-Jennings was sentenced Tuesday to an indefinite sentence of between 18 to 22 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, who was found in the Cross-Key apartments on the 4000 block of Chatterton Road on July 7, 2022.

According to online court records, Jamar-Jennings pleaded guilty to felony aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to police, Roberts was in the rear of a drive-through liquor store off Noe-Bixby Road when four or five male suspects ambushed and shot him. Roberts then ran to the apartment complex where he collapsed.

According to court records, Jamar-Jennings and another man were attempting to sell a bag of marijuana last July when someone stole drugs and a gun. Jamar-Jennings and three other men met up with a fourth man, who prosecutors said gave them two guns and took their cell phones.

According to the prosecutor, the four men went to get the marijuana and gun back when they ambushed three men from two directions, including Roberts, who was shot in the stomach and later died at the hospital. The prosecutor said Roberts was not involved in the original drug theft.

Of the other five other suspects charged in the case, three of them — Frederick Carr, Justus M. Robertson, and Donte T. Adams — have not had their cases resolved, court records state.