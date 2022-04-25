COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting.

Elias Malone

Elias Malone, 22, pled guilty Monday to murder with a three-year firearm specification and was immediately sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

According to court documents, Malone shot and killed Tristan Foor, 22, when Foor arrived at Malone’s Aspen Pine Boulevard home on Jan. 27, 2021.

Court documents state Foor was invited to the home by Sydney Freshour, who turned herself in to police last week in connection with the shooting.

When Foor arrived at the home, Malone pulled a gun on him and shot him once, which caused Foor to fall down the steps to the front door, court documents state. Malone then followed Foor down the steps, shooting him multiple times in the head, chest, shoulder, and back.

According to police, Malone admitted to being the one who shot Foor.

Freshour was indicted last week on murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence charges.