COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 stabbing death.

Emmanuel Bridges, 33, was sentenced Monday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to 18 to 23 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 11 to 16 1/2 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and seven years for the aggravated robbery charge and will serve the sentences consecutively.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutors Office, on the morning of Sept. 6, 2020, Bridges got into an argument with Michael Russell over money Russell owed Bridges. The argument turned physical and Bridges pulled a knife, stabbing Russell several times, court records said. Russell was found on the ground unresponsive in Bicentennial Park on the 200 block of Civic Center Drive,

Bridges was arrested at the scene.