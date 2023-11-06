Watch a previous report on the barbershop shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after being found guilty for his role in a fatal 2022 shooting at a north Columbus barbershop.

Jermaine Cortez King, 42, was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last month. King was acquitted of an aggravated murder charge in the case.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, King will also serve a mandatory three years in prison for a firearm specification in the case.

King was found guilty of shooting and killing Lawrence Jefferson, 51, on April 26, 2022, at the Executive Barber Salon on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard.

According to police at the time, Jefferson and King spoke inside the barbershop before leaving the building, which is when witnesses said shots were fired.

King will also be given up to two years of post-release control if he is released from prison.