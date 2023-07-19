COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man from Dublin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison in connection with the January fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in north Columbus.

Abdulbasid Ahmed pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to between 12 to 16 years in prison for the death of Hassan Hassan on Jan. 2, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 2 just before 7 p.m. when an argument started between two groups of people, including Hassan. Police said Ahmed left the restaurant and waited outside for Hassan. When Hassan left the building, Ahmed allegedly fired two shots from a gun, hitting Hassan once in the back.

Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene. Ahmed was named a person of interest shortly after and was arrested Jan. 8. He was charged with two counts of murder, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon. Those charges were dismissed in return for his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor’s office states that Ahmed and Hassan had been roommates and Ahmed said he was afraid Hassan would shoot him.