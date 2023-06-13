Watch previous coverage of the fatal 2022 shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to up to 26 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to two separate robberies, including one that cost a man his life.

Ayub Issack, of Franklin County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year gun specification, having a weapon under disability, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

According to the office of Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, Issack was involved in an altercation with William Hinson, 46, in a parking lot on East Hudson Street in Linden on June 30, 2022. Hinson was driving away from the parking lot when Issack pulled a gun and shot into the car, Tyack said. Hinson ended up crashing his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Issack also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an Oct. 1, 2021, attempted robbery where Issack is accused of telling the victim that he was carrying a gun.

Issack was arrested on July 5, 2022.

Issack pled guilty to and was sentenced to the following charges:

Involuntary manslaughter: 11 to 16 1/2 years

Carrying a concealed weapon: 1 year

Firearm specification: 3 years

Having a weapon under disability: 3 years

Robbery: 3 years

Shandale Brown, 24, was also charged in the June 30 shooting and is currently awaiting trial on murder charges.