BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a woman found dead in the street in Blendon Township in May 2021.

Antonie Paige Phillips, 34, was found guilty of murder and kidnapping charges and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the death of Nicole Fulton, 35, on May 18.

According to township police, officers responded to the area of Westerville Road near Morse Road for a call of a man chasing a woman. While en route, officers received a second call for a possible body in the roadway at the same location.

Fulton was found lying in the roadway on the 4300 block of Westerville Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One day later, Phillips was arrested at a home near the scene.

Phillips’ sentence will be carried out as he faces charges of rape and sexual imposition in connection with a 2020 case.