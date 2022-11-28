COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing one man and injuring a woman more than two years ago.

In October 2020, Columbus police responded to a call at Donerick’s Pub on East Broad Street, where officers found Adrian Hardy, 25, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawn Mapp

According to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack’s office, surveillance video shown at trial appeared to show that Mapp and Hardy previously knew each other and may have been having an argument.

During the trial, the woman identified Shawn Mapp, 36, as the killer. At Mapp’s sentencing, the victim described what her life was like as she recovered from her injuries.

“Every time I had to get an organ transplant, I was scared, but I knew that God had me, so I went through with it,” she said. “I had so many surgeries, but I came out of each and every single one of them, and I will continue to have that strength and continue to take back over my life, which he tried to take from me.”

Mapp was found guilty on Oct. 28 of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. He will be eligible for parole in 50 years when he is 86 years old.