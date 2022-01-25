COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the lookout for a man they said robbed a southeast Columbus store before removing his outer layer of clothing and leaving the area.

On Jan. 11 at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers responded to the Family Dollar store on the 1600 block of Lockbourne Road.

According to police, the man robbed the store at gunpoint, then escaped the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect ran into a different business nearby and ditched his outer layer of clothes, including a facemask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect wearing his coat and the face mask as well as pictures of him without both.