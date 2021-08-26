Man robbed on bike trail, police look for to suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two men they say robbed a bicyclist on a popular trail.

Police said the man reported he was riding his bike on the Alum Creek Trail, a half-mile south of Cassady Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., on Tuesday. According to the police report, two suspects approached the man and one punched him, knocking him off his bike. The man was punched a second time before one of the suspects damaged and stole his bike.

“We’re going to be looking to try to identify who the two suspects are that were on the trail, and we’re hoping that someone in the public has heard about this crime and knows the suspects and can give us that information,” said Sgt. Shaun Laird.

According to Laird, police have not investigated any crimes lately that are similar in nature to what happened on the trail.

He advises those who use the area’s trails to travel in groups and be aware of their surroundings.