COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on video robbing a man on his birthday outside a South Linden gas station last week.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, a man was parked at a pump at the Sunoco gas station on Cleveland Avenue near East 23rd Avenue when two suspects pulled up in a black Dodge Charger and began speaking with the victim, who Columbus police said informed them it was his birthday. While the victim spoke to one of the suspects, the other approached him from behind and pushed him against the car before robbing him at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect with the gun then stole the victim’s car keys and a handgun from the victim’s car. Both suspects fled southbound on Cleveland Avenue before turning west onto an unknown street.

Columbus police released photos of the incident from nearby security footage. View the suspect and vehicle photos below.

Suspects in an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station in South Linden are caught on video camera. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A man is seen pushing a victim against a Dodge Charger before robbing him at gunpoint at a South Linden gas station. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The Dodge Charger in which two suspects fled after robbing a man at gunpoint at a Sunoco gas station in South Linden. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The Charger has a sunroof and may have damage on the rear passenger side, according to police. Police have asked anyone with information to contact its Robbery Unit at 614-645-2602 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.