COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was recovering from a stab wound was arrested for murder after his release from a hospital Monday.

Columbus police arrested 19-year-old Khayir Locke, who is accused of stabbing Selena Edwards to death on Friday at a home in the 4600 block of Refugee Road. Court records state that officers arrived at the Commons at Water’s Edge residence on reports of a possible stabbing and found Edwards by the front door with a stab wound to her neck.

Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene while Locke was found in a back bedroom, also suffering from an apparent stab wound to his lower abdomen. The Franklin County Coroner concluded Edwards’ death was a homicide.

Locke was taken to an area hospital and was arrested upon his release Monday. He was issued a $750,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday and scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.