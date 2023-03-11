COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight Saturday near a gas station in the Hilltop neighborhood.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the Mobil Mart on West Broad Street a little before 1 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

CPD state the 21-year-old was taken to to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but has since had his condition upgraded to stable. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 614-645-4323.