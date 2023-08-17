COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man with a criminal history has been arrested after being accused of a brutal stabbing from a year and a half ago in northeast Columbus.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Hassan Hussein Mohamed was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing that took place on Feb. 19, 2022, in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive in Northland.

Court documents state that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 4:54 p.m. and found the victim with wounds all over his body, some deep enough to reveal muscle and bones. The officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm, and he was taken to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

A little over a year later, on Feb. 23, the victim was interviewed, and he explained that two men followed him outside of an Ameristop on Walford Street. The victim told police that one of the men seemed familiar and that both asked for money. The victim said he did not have any and walked away.

As the victim approached an apartment building on Fitzroy Drive, he said the men approached him, with Mohamed holding a knife. Mohamed and the other unknown man allegedly began stabbing the victim, and all three ended up in a laundry room.

The victim knocked away one knife but continued to get stabbed. He said the two men emptied his pockets before fleeing the scene.

On Aug. 15, the victim was shown several photos and identified Mohamed, whom he said he recognized from allowing him to stay in his apartment a couple of years ago.

Mohamed has previous convictions for aggravated menacing in 2020, domestic violence in 2021 and felonious assault and attempted murder in 2022. In that case, Mohamed was declared mentally unfit to stand trial and ordered to receive treatment for restoration to competency at the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare facility.

On Thursday, he was issued a $500,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25. He is charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.