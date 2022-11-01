COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020.

Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 and 15 years in prison as well as 2 to 5 years of parole.

Columbus police said Turner shot and killed 22-year-old John Arthur Wilson III on the 1000 block of Smith Road on May 25. Officers responded to the location for a call of people fighting in the street. At the scene, officers found Wilson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center less than an hour later.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, Turner was initially facing two charges of murder and a charge of weapons under disability. Those charges were dismissed.