COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of killing a Columbus city employee last July has pleaded guilty.

Lonnie Ray Davis pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery charges in connection with the July 18, 2021, killing of Tearicka Cradle. One murder charge and one aggravated burglary charge have been dropped, according to court records.

Ivan Netter, the second suspect in Cradle’s killing, is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

Cradle was 45 years old.

Columbus police responded to a home on the 2000 block of Jane Avenue in the early morning hours of July 18, 2021, responding to a call of a shooting. At the scene, officer found Cradle shot dead.

The city said Cradle began her career with Recreation and Parks, then moved to Civil Services before working for the Department of Building and Zoning Services.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.