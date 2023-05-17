COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man believed to have stolen up to $40,000 worth of high-end bicycles.

An unknown male suspect entered a warehouse in the Marion Franklin area on the 3300 block of Alum Creek Drive and stole several high-end bicycles, according to an incident report. The haul of bikes had a total value of around $40,000. The suspect reportedly loaded the bicycles into a white panel van and drove off.

Police are searching for a suspect believed to have stolen $40,000 worth of bicycles. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The incident was caught on the company’s security camera system, but police do not yet have an identification of a suspect. Columbus police asked anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact one of their detectives at dsamuel@columbuspolice.org or 614-645-2064.