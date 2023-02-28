Suspects wanted for allegedly luring a man into a garage and then robbing him at gunpoint on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was robbed at gunpoint after being lured into a garage in the South Hilltop section of Columbus over the weekend.

According to Columbus police, the incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at approximately 4:16 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Mound Street.

Police said the 34-year-old man walked out of a store on West Mound Street when he was approached by two unknown people who began talking to him. After a few minutes, the man followed the suspects to the back of the store and into an open garage.

Inside the garage, the suspects closed the door and each of them pulled a gun, police said. The two suspects held the man at gunpoint, demanding his money, wallet, and cell phone, then ordered the victim to stay in the garage and not to call the police, according to Columbus police. The suspects then ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Good at 614-645-2602 or email jgood@columbuspolice.org.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.

Suspects wanted for allegedly luring a man into a garage and then robbing him at gunpoint on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

