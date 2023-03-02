COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police arrested a man who led officers on a car chase after a shooting in Franklinton on Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., a shooting victim walked into the Mount Carmel Franklinton Emergency Room with a gunshot wound in his lower left leg, according to Columbus police. Police spoke with the victim, a 57-year-old man, who said the shooting happened after a dispute on the 200 block of South Souder Avenue.

The victim, who is in stable condition, identified the shooter as 23-year-old Frederick Akins, who police arrested after he led them on a car chase. He has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Akins will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Columbus police ask anyone with information to contact its Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or submit an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.