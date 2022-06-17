COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday shooting in the Franklin Township.

Deputies went around 2:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East after getting reports of a person shot and laying in the road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified that person as Abukar Abdullahi Abdiaziz, 20.

Abdiaziz had gunshot wounds on his upper body, according to the sheriff. Columbus Division of Fire medics took him to a local OhioHealth hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it does not know the motive for the deadly shooting as of Friday, and no arrests have been made in the case. It has detectives talking with potential witnesses to learn more.

The shooting was one of two that were reported within five hours of each other in the Columbus area.