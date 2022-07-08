COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man killed in a Thursday shooting was attacked by several suspects, according to local deputies.

Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Cross-Key apartments, in the 4000 block of Chatterton Road, on a 911 call of shots fired in the area. They found Christopher Roberts, 21, lying in the stairwell of the apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Roberts was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

After investigating, deputies concluded that Roberts had been in the rear of a drive-through liquor store off Noe-Bixby Road when four or five male suspects ambushed and shot him. Robert then ran to the apartment complex where he collapsed.









Photos show the suspects in a fatal shooting near Chatterton Road, July 7, 2022. (Courtesy Photos/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released the photos above of the suspects asking for help identifying them. Deputies ask anyone with information on this shooting or the suspects to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.