COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Italian Village neighborhood.

Medical crews pronounced Isiaha Thompson-Angus, 28, dead at 4:27 a.m. on Monday after finding him lying next to a dumpster in the 1000 block of North 4th Street. Thompson-Angus had a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Investigators had yet to name any suspects in the shooting but did share video from a surveillance camera that captured the moments leading up to Thompson-Angus’ death. Around 2:24 a.m., the camera spotted Thompson-Angus walking back to the dumpster with another man before they began fighting. Another man and a woman then ran up to the pair, and the third man also reached into his front shorts pocket before joining in.

Shortly after the third man and woman got to the dumpster, the video showed all three left quickly afterward. Columbus police asked anyone with information that could identify the three people spotted at the scene of Thompson-Angus’ death to call 614-645-4146, or email one of their detectives.

Thompson-Angus’ death marked the 73rd homicide in 2023 in Columbus.