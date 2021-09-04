CPD: Man kidnapped, robbed by teens while trying to buy Air Jordans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by teenagers while trying to buy a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

They say the victim met three people at Amberley Square apartments on Brandy Drive Thursday around noon with the intent to buy the shoes.

The victim was sitting in his car when the three suspects allegedly got in and pointed a gun at the man, according to police. CPD says a 16-year old suspect forced the victim to transfer money on his iPhone, then forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.





Rasad Morrison Jr. was one of the suspects charged in the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The suspects next drove the victim’s car to Kimberly Parkway East and Macsway Ave., where they crashed the car into a tree and ran off.

Police arrested two of the suspects, including 19-year old Rasad Morrison Jr., and charged them with aggravated robbery, robbery, and kidnapping.

There’s no word on whether police are continuing to look for the third suspect.