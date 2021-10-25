COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man who they believe robbed a 66-year-old woman at a Speedway of two cell phones and a purse.

The 66-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 600 block of E. Weber Road at the Speedway Gas Station on Saturday morning, October 23, when 19-year-old suspect, Devante Roberts, entered the vehicle and sat down in the driver’s seat, Columbus Division of Police said in a social media post.

Roberts allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim and stole two cell phones and the victim’s purse before driving off in a stolen car.

Patrol officers tracked the stolen cell phones and located the stolen car in the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd.-Super 8 Motel. While impounding the car, officers say they saw Roberts watching them. Officers detained Roberts because they say he matched the description provided by the victim.

Roberts was in possession of the keys to the stolen car and the victim’s driver’s license.

Inside the car, a reported stolen .9 mm handgun was recovered.

Inside Roberts’ hotel room, the victim’s phone and purse were located, along with numerous cell phones, credit cards belonging to several people and other suspected stolen property.

Roberts has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.