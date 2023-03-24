A previous report on this story can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a Franklinton double shooting faced a judge Friday.

Erich Barbee, 30, was arrested Wednesday and received a $5 million bond for a double shooting that happened at 3 a.m. on March 16. That morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Rodgers Avenue and found 44-year-old Marissa Saultz dead inside the residence.

Columbus police investigate a double shooting on Rodgers Avenue in Franklinton. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

The second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was able to call for help from the roof after crawling out of a second-story window. She was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police issued a warrant for Barbee, who was identified by witnesses at the scene, later that Thursday evening. He was scheduled to appear in a Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing, but it was postponed until Friday.

Barbee is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 31 at 9 a.m.