Man injured when someone shoots at his vehicle on I-71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was cut on his face by shards of glass after police said someone shot at him as he drove along I-71 Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said officers responded to I-71 North near Dyer Road at approximately 3:46 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

Officers found the victim, a 40-year-old man, bleeding from the face. When medics cleaned the man up, they discovered he had not been shot, but cut by shards of glass from when a bullet come through the windshield.

The victim did not know who the shooter was, only that it was a white or beige four-door car with tinted windows.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.