COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in a south Columbus neighborhood.

Columbus police say the 19-year-old victim was attending a party at a rental property on the 500 block of East Columbus Street in the Schumacher Place neighborhood. At 2:17 a.m. as the man was leaving the party, a car drove past and began to fire shots into the crowd with one shot striking the man.

He was taken by a friend to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. CPD state an argument between multiple women at the party preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4323.