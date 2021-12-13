COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man was injured after an early morning shooting, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a home in the area of E. Starr Avenue and N. 9th Street and found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.