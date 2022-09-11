Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police he was walking on Cleveland Avenue when a dark vehicle drove past him and he heard one gunshot.

The man told police he felt a burning sensation in his leg and realized he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him or why.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.