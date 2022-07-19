COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood near Hilltonia Park in west Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

CPD says calls came in just before 5:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting in the 920 block of West Forest Creek Drive.

One man was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, per CPD.

Shortly after the shooting, police state a crash occurred nearby on Eakin Road. Details on if the crash is connected to the shooting are unknown at this time.